Plainfield Giving Gala Benefitting Community Charities February 22, 2020
Tickets for the 2020 Plainfield Giving Gala are now available for sale!
The Plainfield Giving Gala,hosted by the Friends for Charitable Giving is a black tie affair held at the Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday, February 22nd starting at 6 p.m.
The Friends for Charitable Giving is a tax exempt public charity organized and operated by volunteers dedicated to raising funds to support Plainfield-area charitable causes and needy community members — and have a great time doing it!
***Last year’s Gala provided about $70,000 in funding for local charitable organizations***
Tickets are $125 and include open bar, formal dinner, silent auction and dancing to the music of the High Society Orchestra.
So put on your dancing shoes and come out and join us for a fun evening of dining, dancing and giving back to the community!