Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
The driver was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he was pronounced deceased. It is believed that the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. A portion of the roadway was closed for several hours as Traffic Division personnel reconstructed the crash scene. This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.