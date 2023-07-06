Plainfield Road Between Raynor And Center To Close For Water Main Improvement Project Beginning July 10th

Work on the Plainfield Road Water Main Improvement Project on Plainfield Road (US Route 30) between Raynor Avenue and Center Street will begin on Monday, July 10, 2023. The work on Plainfield Road is anticipated to be completed by October 27, 2023.

The project will require significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project. A full road closure will be required for the work on Plainfield Road between Taylor Street and Center Street beginning on Monday, July 10, 2023. It is anticipated that the work between Taylor Street and Center Street will be completed, and the road reopened to vehicular traffic by August 18, 2023. Detour routes will be posted.

Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

During construction, Pace buses will operate on detour routing for Route 507. For more information, please visit www.pacebus.com.

For additional information regarding the City’s Water Main Rehabilitation Program, please visit www.Joliet.gov/Construction- zone