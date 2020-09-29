Plainfield School District 202 Plan: Certain Grades Will Not Be Back In Classroom Until 2021
Plainfield School District 202 will begin in-person learning in a graduated process and in varying degrees for different grade levels and some students may not return to the classroom until 2021.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell updated the District 202 Board of Education on the status of the district’s “Return ’20” plan at the Board’s September 28, 2020 regular meeting.
Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade multi-needs special education students are scheduled to return to classrooms on October 26, 2020 as part of the district’s plan to slowly resume in-person learning over the next four months.
Preschool and kindergarten students would return to school the week of November 2, 2020. While older students would return in small grade-related groups between November 16, 2020 to January 19, 2021.
Dr. Abrell says the timelines for returning students to in-person learning will depend on the success of each previous group
District staff including teachers will return to school October 15 to see their classrooms and see how the cleaning process will work.