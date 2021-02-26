      Breaking News
Police Investigate Murder In Elwood

Feb 26, 2021 @ 10:15am

Elwood police and the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are on the scene of a murder at this hour. In the early hours this morning, an unidentified man was found dead … shot multiple times inside of a vehicle near Baseline and Noel in Elwood.

Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes spoke to Scott Slocum this morning.

Chief Hayes says the active crime scene has Baseline blocked between Noel and Arsenal until around 11:00 this morning.
Chief Hayes asks any witnesses to call the Elwood Police at 815-423-5411 or anonymously at Will County Crime Stoppers.

