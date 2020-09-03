      Breaking News
Police Investigating Vehicles Exchanging Gunfire in Joliet

Sep 3, 2020 @ 5:14pm
WJOL has learned of another shooting in the city of Joliet. This incident occurred in the area of Western and Hickory on Thursday afternoon around 2:00pm. Several witnesses told officers that it appeared two vehicles were chasing each other and exchanging gunfire.  No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.  Shell casings were recovered in the area along with several vehicles that were struck.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
