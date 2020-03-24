Postponement of Adjudication for City Ordinance Violations issued by the Joliet Police Department
The administrative hearings for parking & ordinance violations issued by the Joliet Police Department
scheduled on the following dates have been postponed as noted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– March 24, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m. (rescheduled for June 23, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m.)
– April 14, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m. (rescheduled for June 9, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m.)
– April 28, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m. (To be Determined)
– May 12, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m. (To be Determined)
Until further notice, the hearing date of May 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. will proceed as scheduled. If the City
determines that the hearing should be rescheduled, a notice will be mailed to the respondent.
Individuals who were previously scheduled or ordered to appear on one of the dates listed above (3/24/2020,
4/14/2020, 4/28/2020, & 5/12/2020) should not appear.
Notices for parking violations will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file
with Secretary of State. If you have moved, please contact the Adjudication Coordinator at 815-724-3794
to update your address.
The fines will remain in effect, but any late payment penalties will not be imposed until after the new
hearing date.
To pay your fine, please visit www.joliet.gov/paymyticket.