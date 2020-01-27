Powerball Jackpot Approaching 400 Million-Dollars
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Northbrook, Ill. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million. The second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Powerball jackpot is growing, again. Lottery officials say no one won Saturday’s drawing, so the jackpot for Wednesday is now expected to be just under 400 million-dollars. That jackpot would mean a cash-option of 274-million.