IHSA Will Defy Governor; Say Basketball Season Will Move Forward
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for a special board meeting on Wednesday afternoon, where the Board announced their plans for the future of winter high school sports in the state. The board voted to move wrestling from the winter season to the summer season, which will now run from April 19 to June 26, 2021. The Board also approved Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics to move forward with their winter sports seasons as scheduled.
In addition, the Board has also announced that Boys and Girls Basketball will return to practice on November 16th and can begin to play games starting on November 30th. Masks will be worn by all players, coaches, and officials during play and teams will only be allowed a maximum of 31 games. It will be a local schools decision to determine if a school will allow their basketball teams to compete in the 2020-21 season.