Pritzker Appoints Erin Johnson to Serve As State’s Cannabis Chief

Governor Pritzker is choosing Erin Johnson to serve as Illinois’ cannabis chief. Johnson has been appointed as the Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer, replacing Danielle Perry. She previously served as an Associate Corporate Counsel at Amazon, Chief of Staff at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, Associate General Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer in the office of former Governor Bruce Rauner, and Litigation Associate at SmithAmundsen in Chicago.