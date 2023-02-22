1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Fires Back At DeSantis

February 22, 2023 12:03PM CST
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Governor Pritzker is firing back at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.  Pritzker blasted DeSantis for having the government try to intervene in education in the state of Florida.  The governor also touted Illinois for being ranked higher in education than Florida and criticized DeSantis for using the term “woke” to describe anything he doesn’t like.  Pritzker’s comments come after DeSantis attacked him during a speech to law enforcement officers in Elmhurst on Monday.

