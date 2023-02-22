Pritzker Fires Back At DeSantis

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Governor Pritzker is firing back at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Pritzker blasted DeSantis for having the government try to intervene in education in the state of Florida. The governor also touted Illinois for being ranked higher in education than Florida and criticized DeSantis for using the term “woke” to describe anything he doesn’t like. Pritzker’s comments come after DeSantis attacked him during a speech to law enforcement officers in Elmhurst on Monday.