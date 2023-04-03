1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation In Response To Tornadoes Across Illinois

April 3, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation In Response To Tornadoes Across Illinois
Governor Pritzker is taking action in response to the severe weather that hit Illinois on Friday.  Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation to unlock immediate assistance and provide public safety support for communities across the state impacted by the tornadoes.  The disaster proclamation includes Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon Counties.  The governor is also directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a statewide response and recovery effort.

