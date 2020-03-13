Pritzker Issues New Guidelines, Requests Postponing Large Events Until May
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, left, and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois public health director, center, listen as Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers a question about the state's response to COVID-19, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Illinois state Capitol. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is issuing new guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19. Pritzker has requested all public and private events in the state expecting to attract more than 250 people be canceled or postponed until May. The governor has not ordered Illinois public schools to close, but is relying on local districts to follow guidelines issued by the Illinois School Board of Education. He has also recommended leaders of private companies consider allowing employees to work remotely.