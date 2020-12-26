      Breaking News
Pritzker Not Planning To Lift Restrictions On Restaurants, Bars, Gatherings

Dec 26, 2020 @ 1:12pm
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Governor J.B. Pritzker says he isn’t planning on lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants, or public gatherings anytime soon.  Health officials say the spread of COVID-19 is showing a downward trend in the state, with the seven-day rolling average positivity rate of seven-point-five-percent.  Yesterday’s percentage marked the fourth consecutive day the state has been below eight-percent.  The number of available hospital beds in the state has risen to 28-percent.

