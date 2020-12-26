Pritzker Not Planning To Lift Restrictions On Restaurants, Bars, Gatherings
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Governor J.B. Pritzker says he isn’t planning on lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants, or public gatherings anytime soon. Health officials say the spread of COVID-19 is showing a downward trend in the state, with the seven-day rolling average positivity rate of seven-point-five-percent. Yesterday’s percentage marked the fourth consecutive day the state has been below eight-percent. The number of available hospital beds in the state has risen to 28-percent.