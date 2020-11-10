Pritzker Offers Support To President-Elect, Vice-President Elect
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive on stage, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is offering his support to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Pritzker spoke yesterday about the pair, noting the historic nature of the election. Harris is the first woman, first Black American, and first South-Asian American to be elected to the vice presidency. The governor says he believed Biden and Harris are prepared to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.