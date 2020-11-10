      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Offers Support To President-Elect, Vice-President Elect

Nov 10, 2020 @ 12:50pm
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive on stage, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Governor J.B. Pritzker is offering his support to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Pritzker spoke yesterday about the pair, noting the historic nature of the election. Harris is the first woman, first Black American, and first South-Asian American to be elected to the vice presidency. The governor says he believed Biden and Harris are prepared to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Dozens Of Patients Being Treated For COVID at Silver Cross While St. Joe's Hospital Sees Nurses Getting COVID
First Couple to Get Married At The New Will County Courthouse
Shooting In Bolingbrook Leaves One Male Injured
Closure Of Jefferson Street Bridge Extended Until April of Next Year