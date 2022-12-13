1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Orders State Flags At Half-Staff in Honor of Scott Bennett

December 13, 2022 11:59AM CST
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, speaks to lawmakers while on the Senate floor during session at the Illinois state Capitol on May 4, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Bennett, a key legislative negotiator on clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois is honoring the late State Senator Scott Bennett this week.  Governor Pritzker today signed a proclamation ordering all flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff until sundown on Monday, December 19th.  Bennett passed away last Friday at the age of 45 from complications of a large brain tumor.  He served for nearly six years in the Illinois General Assembly.

 

