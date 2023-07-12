1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker To Lead Trade Mission to the United Kingdom

July 12, 2023 4:50PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is heading across the pond this week.  The governor will lead a trade mission to the United Kingdom on July 16th along with leaders in business and education from around the state.  The governor will kick off the international trip by attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed tomorrow through Saturday to discuss Illinois’ commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing.  Following the festival, a delegation of business and education leaders will meet with their counterparts in London to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between the State of Illinois and the United Kingdom.

