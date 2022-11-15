1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Touts Report Showing Illinois’ Economic Success

November 15, 2022 12:04PM CST
Share
Pritzker Touts Report Showing Illinois’ Economic Success
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Governor Pritzker is touting a report showing a positive outlook for Illinois’ economy.  The governor’s Office of Management and Budget released an annual report showing under his leadership, Illinois is in its best fiscal shape in decades.  The governor is credited with working with the General Assembly and elected officials to balance state budgets, tackle the state’s multi-billion-dollar bill backlog, repay COVID related short-term borrowings early, make 500 million-dollars in payments to the state’s pension systems and put more than one-billion-dollars in a savings account for fiscal emergencies or economic downturns.

Popular Posts

1

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
2

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
3

Two Search Warrants Executed On City's East Side
4

Noontime Crash In Joliet
5

Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55

Recent Posts