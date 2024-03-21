Public hearing March 21 on Illinois 53 project in Will County

IDOT presentation for improvements along Route 53 from I-80 to River Road in Wilmington.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing today, Thursday, March 21 on a proposed project to improve Illinois 53, between Patterson and River roads, in Will County. This stretch of Route 53 goes from I-80 to River Road in Wilmington.

Click on the image below to view the entire presentation.

The purpose of the meeting is to describe the development process, present the proposed design, including Nowell Park impacts and permanent road closures on Doris Avenue at Illinois 53 and on Nowell Avenue at Mills Road, just east Gardner Street (U.S. 52) and obtain public feedback.

The proposed project consists of intersection, drainage and safety improvements, dedicated left turn lanes, as well as pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along the corridor. Exhibits will be on display and an audio-visual presentation will be shown continuously during the meeting. Project team members will be present to answer questions.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend:

Thursday, March 21

4 -7 p.m.

Stone City VFW

124 Stone City Drive

Joliet, Ill. 60436

A public forum will begin at 5:30 p.m., where the public will be invited to make a statement to a court reporter.

Comments may be submitted at the meeting or to the project website at: www.il53corridor.org. They may also be mailed to:

Illinois Department of Transportation

Bureau of Programming

Attn: Corey Smith

201 West Center Court

Schaumburg, Ill 60196-1096

All comments received by April 11 will become part of the official public record.