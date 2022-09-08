1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

R. Kelly’s Ex-Business Manager Says He Didn’t Believe Early Sex Abuse Claims

September 8, 2022 12:00PM CDT
(Cheryl Cook via AP)

R. Kelly’s former business manager says he didn’t believe claims from decades ago that the singer sexually abused underage girls.  Testifying yesterday in front of a federal jury, Derrel McDavid said he was convinced that the allegations were just part of a plot orchestrated by the singer’s enemies to destroy him.  McDavid is on trial alongside Kelly in Chicago.  He is charged with helping the R&B star thwart an earlier 2008 child-pornography trial that resulted in Kelly’s acquittal.   

