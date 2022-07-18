      Weather Alert

Rep. Kinzinger Discusses Outcome Of Next Jan. 6 Hearing

Jul 18, 2022 @ 6:16am
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Representative Adam Kinzinger says the next public hearing on the January 6th capitol riots will “open people’s eyes in a big way.” Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, the Illinois Republican explained that the Select Committee had really “filled in the blanks” of just what former President Trump was doing for 187 minutes while his supporters attacked the Capitol. Kinzinger said that Trump mostly “gleefully” watched television as events unfolded in a preview of what Thursday’s hearing will discuss. He went on to urge Americans to ask themselves if that was the kind of leader they think they deserved.

