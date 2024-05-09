REPORT: Guns Are Being Stolen From Cars At Triple The Rate They Were 10 Years Ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rate of guns stolen from cars in the U.S. has tripled over the last decade, making them the largest source of stolen guns in the country.

That’s according to an analysis of FBI data by the gun safety group Everytown.

The rate of stolen guns from cars climbed nearly every year and spiked during the coronavirus pandemic along with a major surge in weapons purchases.

The findings are in a report provided to The Associated Press that analyzed FBI data from 337 cities in 44 states.

The director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the alarming trend underscores the need for Americans to safely secure their firearms.