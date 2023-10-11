Residents pack park to speak against Joliet Township grant

Over 400 people packed Bicentennial Park for the Tuesday evening meeting of the Joliet Township board. The meeting focused on the Townships grant of $8.6 million to help asylum seekers. Most of those in attendance voiced their displeasure with the Supervisor Angel Contreras and the application for the grant.

The grant would open and operate three Welcome Centers and one Welcome Clinic for Asylum seekers in Joliet. The Joliet Park District canceled a pending lease with the Township after learning that its Hartman Recreation Center was included in the list of welcome centers. These details contradict previous statements from Contreras who had said that the grant money would support the Spanish Community Center and Will-Grundy Medial Clinic so that they don’t go under.

Contreras also said that mistakenly used the logos of the Joliet Fire Department and the Joliet Police Department even though he did not have permission to do so. Political pressure is also mounting from Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy and Will County Board Chair Judy Ogala who have asked that the Township decline the grant.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL from the latest.