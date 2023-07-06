1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Retired Joliet Police Officer Has A Plan To Help Keep Schools Safe From Violence

July 6, 2023 10:02AM CDT
Safe School Presentation

Retired Joliet Police Officer Tony Nowak wants to bring back Project S.A.F.E School’s program that was eliminated in Joliet 2005 due to lack of funding following 9/11 attacks where all government funding was going to Homeland Security. Nowak, has the support of current Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans in bringing back officers in schools. Currently there is only one security guard who oversees Joliet District 86 schools.

Nowak believes, “having police officers assigned to schools is imperative to reducing mass shootings.”

Click on the image below to read the presentation.

Safe School Presentation

