“Road to Reality” Shows Consequences of Teen Drunk and Distracted Driving

District 202’s seventh annual “Road to Reality” program will highlight the consequences of teen drunken driving paired with distracted driving.

This unique, powerful event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Plainfield North High School, 12005 S. 248th Street, Plainfield. The program is free. Light refreshments will be available

All District 202 seventh to twelfth graders and their parents or adult guardians are strongly encouraged to attend.

***The program is not recommended for children under age 10 due to its graphic nature***

Several prizes, including one IPad for each grade level (7th-12th), high school parking passes and $50 discounts on drivers’ education fees will also be raffled.

All participants will take 45-minute journeys at 15-minute intervals starting at 5 p.m. They will witness six scenes showing the fallout from drunk driving including a party; a car crash; a trip to the hospital; a coroner’s visit to deliver the tragic news; a bedroom filled with regret and a sentencing in a courtroom.

This program is extremely popular. Attendees should arrive by 7 p.m. to ensure time to take a full tour. PNHS students and various resources work together to present this program and make it realistic and impactful.

Officials from the Will County Coroner, Judge’s Association, the Plainfield Fire and Police departments and Edward Hospital emergency room doctors and trauma nurses will play key roles to help send the message.

“We continue to do this program each year to give parents and students a way to talk about this this issue,” PNHS Catalyst Coordinator Tami Curry said.

“In the end we want adolescents to not drink alcohol and get behind the wheel of a vehicle, and anything we can do to help achieve that goal is worth doing.”

The 7th annual “Road to Reality” will also feature representatives of the:

Will County State’s Attorney

Will County Sheriff’s Department

Illinois State Police

Canadian National Railroad

Operation Lifesaver

Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM)

Illinois Secretary of State’s Office

Edward Hospital

Will County 12th Judicial Circuit Court

Plainfield Fire and Police departments

Will County Coroner’s Office

Gerald Kia in Naperville

For more information, please contact Tami Curry at (815) 609-8506 or tcurry@psd202.org.