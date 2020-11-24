Romeoville Man Struck And Killed While Walking Along I-55
The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of a Romeoville man who was struck and killed while walking along I-55 on Monday. Fifty-eight year old Renold Bean was pronounced deceased on Monday, November 23rd at 5:53 p.m., at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center ER in Bolingbrook. Mr. Bean was struck by a vehicle while on foot on I-55 southbound at mile marker 268 which is south of Route 53. The Illinois State Police is investigating the incident. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.