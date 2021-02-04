Romeoville Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash
An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old Romeoville man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday night. It was at 10:07pm that Romeoville Police were called after a report of a person laying the roadway on Weber Road north of the Lakewood Falls Drive intersection. Officers discovered that the Tyler Malinowski had been run over by a 2016 Chevrolet in the southbound lanes of traffic. Malinowski was transported to AMITA Bolingbrook Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information concerning this traffic crash is encouraged to call the Romeoville Police Traffic Unit at 815 886-7219.