Santa Visits Will Go On At Louis Joliet Mall But In a Socially Distant Way
A visit with Santa is a special time for children and families. This year especially everyone is looking for a little more magic in their lives and a visit with Santa is an experience you’ll never forget.
This holiday season Santa is visiting Louis Joliet Mall where he will be meeting children and families in a safe, contactless way.
In a statement from the mall’s website, “It is our top priority to ensure the health and well-being of our guests & Santa, therefore, this year guests will not sit on Santa’s lap during their interaction, but will still have the opportunity to engage in conversation and a magical experience with Santa, while maintaining physical distance.”
Visits with Santa are scheduled to begin Saturday, November 21 and will continue through Christmas Eve (December 24th). Visit ShoppingLouisJolietMall.com for hours of operation and to schedule your visit.
There will be plenty of fun and magic as well as a focus on the health and well-being of everyone. To plan your visit with Santa and review the steps being taken this year based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, please visit CherryHillPrograms.com/Reopening.
Reservations are strongly encouraged with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day. Best practices will be followed: maintaining social distance, face masks required for everyone and enhanced cleaning between visits.
For children and families who are not comfortable visiting with Santa in center, Louis Joliet Mall has partnered with legacy brand Cherry Hill Programs to “Create Holiday Magic” from the comfort of your home through tailored virtual experiences to keep your holiday traditions alive. Santa can connect with children and families via personalized Zoom video calls, along with other virtual magic and fun available through a selection of packages. Visit ShoppingLouisJolietMall.com for more details and to schedule your virtual experience.
Louis Joliet Mall press release