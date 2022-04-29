Sen. Connor, Rep. Walsh, Rep. Avelar to Host Drive-Through Shred Event

To help protect residents from fraud, state Rep. Larry Walsh, Jr., D-Elwood, in partnership with state Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D-Bolingbrook, and state Sen. John Connor, D-Lockport, is hosting a drive-through shred day event on Friday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sen. Connor’s office, located at 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D, Crest Hill 60403.
“Fraud and identity theft are ever-present issues that we must remain vigilant of,” said Walsh. “I encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to safely and securely dispose of documents containing sensitive information to protect themselves from identity theft and clear out clutter from their homes.”
Event attendees will be able to dispose of documents with personal information on them that could make them targets for identity theft, like medical records or bank statements. Attendees are allowed to shred up to two boxes of documents. Boxes and containers must be in the trunk or backseat of the vehicle. No electronic recycling will be accepted.
“Bringing constituent services to our community is one of my top priorities as your state representative,” Walsh said. “Whether it’s through educational programming or events like our drive-through shred days, I will always work to make sure our community has the resources it needs.”
This event is free and open to the public.