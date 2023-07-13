Severe Weather Hits Chicago Area

Cleanup is underway after severe hit the Chicago area. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down last night in the region, including one near O’Hare Airport. That briefly grounded all flights at O’Hare and Midway airports. Storm damage was confirmed in the western suburbs, including Countryside, Elgin and Lily Lake. There was damage to cars and buildings and downed fences and trees, but there is no word of any injuries.