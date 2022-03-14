      Breaking News
Shamrockin’ Good Time At The Rialto This Friday

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Rialto this Friday, March 18 at 7:30 PM for a Shamrockin’ Good Time with Tim Placher and friends!

Placher, a Joliet native and music teacher, brings his third showcase of local talent to the Rialto. While the group’s previous shows featured beloved rock songs, “A Shamrockin’ Good Time” celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and will include the best in both traditional and contemporary Irish music.

Along with spotlighting local talent, this show will also benefit the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation, which provides critical support for the theatre and its outreach activities.

As part of the event, the Rialto Theatre Foundation will offer raffles, a whiskey tasting, and Irish entertainment in the rotunda. Doors for the event open at 6 PM and show begins at 7:30 PM. Exclusive whiskey tasting upgrade of an additional $25 includes seven samples and souvenir glass.

