Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium And Field Museum Offering Free Days
In this Aug. 14, 2014 photo, Marshall Taylor, 10, looks for sharks during a visit to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The aquarium celebrated Shark Week with a variety of programs and activities. (AP Photo/Stacy Thacker)
Three Chicago museums will offer free access to Illinoisans over the long Martin Luther King Junior holiday weekend. The Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum will allow patrons to visit free of charge. All that’s needed is a valid ID or proof of residency. The Shedd Aquarium is free today through Monday. The Adler is free Monday through Wednesday. The Field Museum will be at no charge Monday and January 22nd and 29th.