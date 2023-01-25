Sheriff’s Office investigating incident at two Will County Schools

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that detectives with their office and the Lockport Police Department are currently investigating an unnamed incident involving students. The two schools at the center of this investigation are Oak prairie Junior High and Ludwig Elementary. Both schools are part of Will County School District 92.

Authorities have told WJOL that there will be an increased police presence at those schools during dismissal and arrival times as this investigation progresses. There will also be extra patrols in and around the areas of both schools.

It should be noted that at no time has either school gone into any lockdown mode, and there is no indication that the schools are being specifically targeted. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.