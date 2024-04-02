Crest Hill and Joliet Police Investigate Early Afternoon Shooting – Shelter In Place Lifted
Crest Hill and Joliet Police are both investigating a shooting that took place on both sides of Theodore Street this afternoon. Not much is known about the incident, but the City of Crest Hill posted this message on their website shortly after the incident:
The Crest Hill Police and Joliet Police are investigating a shooting which occurred at around 1310 hours , in the 600 Block of Theodore Street. Initial reports have possible suspects leaving the scene on foot. Chaney Monge School has been notified and is on a soft lockdown as a precaution. CHPD will update when further is known.
The Shelter In Place that was in effect has since been lifted, and students have been dismissed from Chaney Monge School in Crest Hill.
Theodore was closed from Oakland to Clement in both directions as police pieced together what happened. According to a listener, Merichka’s was struck by at least two of the bullets. The restaurant has posted on Facebook that while no one was injured, they would be closed for the rest of the night as part of the investigation.Crest Hill Police have also recently posted:
The Crest Hill Police and Joliet Police are continuing to Investigate a shooting which occurred at around 1310 hours , in the 600 Block of Theodore Street. Several rounds struck businesses on both the North and South side of Theodore St. Officers arrived quickly on scene and determined nobody had been shot. CHPD Officers were able to locate a suspect hiding in the neighborhood and he is currently being detained for questioning.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this story