Crest Hill and Joliet Police Investigate Early Afternoon Shooting – Shelter In Place Lifted

The Shelter In Place that was in effect has since been lifted, and students have been dismissed from Chaney Monge School in Crest Hill.

The Crest Hill Police and Joliet Police are investigating a shooting which occurred at around 1310 hours , in the 600 Block of Theodore Street. Initial reports have possible suspects leaving the scene on foot. Chaney Monge School has been notified and is on a soft lockdown as a precaution. CHPD will update when further is known.



Theodore was closed from Oakland to Clement in both directions as police pieced together what happened. According to a listener, Merichka’s was struck by at least two of the bullets. The restaurant has posted on Facebook that while no one was injured, they would be closed for the rest of the night as part of the investigation.

Crest Hill Police have also recently posted:

The Crest Hill Police and Joliet Police are continuing to Investigate a shooting which occurred at around 1310 hours , in the 600 Block of Theodore Street. Several rounds struck businesses on both the North and South side of Theodore St. Officers arrived quickly on scene and determined nobody had been shot. CHPD Officers were able to locate a suspect hiding in the neighborhood and he is currently being detained for questioning.

We are looking for a handgun used in the shooting and believed one of suspects dropped it in the area. If you locate the firearm, please do not touch it and contact Crest Hill PD immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation, and will release more information at a later time.

If anyone has video of the incident, please contact Det. Steen at 815-741-5115.

We would like to thank the Joliet Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Lockport Township FD for their assistance.