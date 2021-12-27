Shooting in Crest Hill

Crest Hill Police are investigating a shooting that happened yesterday in the 19-hundred block of Hickory Street. Police were called 5 a.m. for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a female victim a with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Amita Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet and is in stable condition.
Crest Hill Police requested the assistance of the Joliet Police Special Operations Team and conducted a search of a residence. Crest Hill Police continue to question witnesses in this case.
This is an ongoing investigation and Crest Hill Police ask anyone with information to contact Crest Hill Police Investigations, or anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers of Will County.