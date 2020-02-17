Shooting in Joliet on Monday Morning Leaves One Injured
The Joliet Police Department is sharing details after a 19-year-old male was found shot inside his vehicle. It was at approximately 12:40am, Officers responded to the 1300 block of Kelly Avenue after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old from Plainfield who had been shot inside the vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. If any anyone or any business has surveillance videos of a black 4-door vehicle or subjects on foot between 11:45pm on February 16th till 01:00am on February 17th, they are told to contact the Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. The area of focus is from Ingalls Avenue to Theodore Street and from Broadway Avenue to Plainfield Road. This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police is actively looking into what occurred and are currently working on identifying subject or subjects that may be involved.
You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if you wish to remain anonymous.