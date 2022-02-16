Four Shot and One Killed In Joliet Tuesday

Joliet Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side on Tuesday night that left one person dead and three others wounded. It was 6:29pm in the 700 block of Francis Street that officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims. A short time after arriving, Officers discovered three adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the three victims had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two victims were transported to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, police learned that a fourth shooting victim arrived at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. It is suspected that the four victims were shot while walking in the 700 block of Francis Street. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.