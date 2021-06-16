Shorewood Man Arrested Following Shots Fired At Six Corners In Joliet

An arrest made following shots fired at six corners on June 15, 2021 at approximately 2:15p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 800 block of North Raynor Avenue in reference to a report of two individuals that had possibly been shot. Upon arrival, Officers determined that two female adult victims had been shot at by an unknown suspect in a passing vehicle while the victims sat in a parked vehicle in the 800 block of North Raynor Avenue. It appeared both victims sustained superficial wounds from broken vehicle glass.
Both were treated and released at the scene by Joliet Fire Department paramedics. Detectives working this case successfully identified David Allen as the suspect in this incident. Both Allen and the vehicle were located at a nearby residence and Allen was taken into custody without incident. At this residence, Detectives recovered the handgun used in the shooting. Further investigation revealed that this handgun appeared to have been modified to a fully automatic weapon.
Twenty-year old David Allen of Shorewood was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Detention Facility for the offenses of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Possession of a Machine Gun and Unlawful Use of Weapon – Possession of Machine Gun in a Vehicle.