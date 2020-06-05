Shorewood Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Vehicle

      Breaking News
Jun 5, 2020 @ 5:58am
Shorewood Police/md

The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of 66 year old Joni D. Hilger. She was a resident of Shorewood, who was pronounced deceased at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4th. Hilger was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Black Road approximately 100 yards west of Edgebrook Dr in Shorewood.

The Will County Sheriffs Police is assisting the Shorewood Police Department in the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for June 5th. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date.

