A K9 photo contest by Blue Line Unlimited has one local K9 in need of you vote. Rookie is the only German shorthaired Pointer. Handler, Shorewood Police officer John Coldwater says Rookie is 7 years old and has a lot of energy. When Rookie isn’t working, he’s swimming in Officer Coldwater’s pool. Voting takes place until July 31st. The winning K9 will get $500.

Click here to vote for Shorewood’s Rookie