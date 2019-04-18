Shots Fired After Police Chase Starts in Bolingbrook
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 17, 2019 @ 9:55 PM
Photo Provided to WJOL of Traffic Accident Where Pursuit Began

A Bolingbrook police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening. It was just after 5:00 p.m. that officers were investigating a fatal crash on Boughton Road when an individual attempted to drive around the emergency vehicles that were blocking the roadway and hit an officer. After striking the officer, the vehicle then sped away. A pursuit then took place and eventually ended in Naperville near the intersection of Washington Street and Naper Boulevard. At the conclusion of the pursuit shots were fired by officers. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The police officer was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the scene.

