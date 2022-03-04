Shots Fired At Bolingbrook Gas Station

Bolingbrook police are investigating an incident that happened yesterday afternoon. Around 2:30, police were called to the Speedway at 555 South Bolingbrook Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, police saw damage to a gas pump. Police determined that several occupants of a small, private bus were allegedly involved in the incident, which is currently under investigation.
A WJOL listener witnessed the incident. He said that the mini bus must have fled the Speedway when police arrived. He says, “I saw that bus pulled over about 3:30 p.m. at Route 66 and International Boulevard, with 13 police cars and several people in handcuffs.”
No injuries were reported in the incident.