Shuttered Walgreens In Bolingbrook To Become Dollar Store
Dollar Store in Bolingbrook at Boughton and Whitewater Drive/md
You’ll likely notice more ‘Dollar’ stores around in the near future. The former Walgreens in Bolingbrook that was shut down prior to COVID then turned into a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 is about to get new life. Located along Boughton Road and Whitewater Drive, the location will now become a Dollar Store.
About 45% of the nearly 3,600 store openings announced so far this year are from Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar. That’s according to the latest figures from Coresight Research. Retail analysts say the rapid growth of dollar stores started before the pandemic, but have picked up steam in the past year.