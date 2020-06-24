Slammers to Participate in “City of Champions Cup”
photo courtesy: Joliet Slammers/mock version of title sponsor
The Frontier League announced on Wednesday that the 2020 season is suspended for the remainder of year due to ongoing travel and operating restrictions that exist in many of the League’s markets. The Joliet Slammers have announced that they will instead participate in the inaugural “City of Champions Cup” at DuPage Medical Group Field beginning July 16th.
Four teams will compete for the Cup, all playing a 27 game schedule each at DuPage Medical Group Field from July 16 through September 6. The teams will be made up of players drafted from the ranks of Frontier League players unable to play for their current teams and free agents from Minor League Baseball affiliated teams.
Each team will play 3-4 home games per week in a schedule that generally will include night games on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with additional ticketed day games on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The Slammers will be the first baseball team in the entire state to host professional baseball games with fans in the stands this year. A number of operating changes and new protocols will be implemented to minimize any potential risks from the spread of COVID-19.
Under State guidelines, games are limited to crowds at a 20% capacity so tickets will be extremely limited. 27 game “Cup Pass” tickets are available now by calling 815-722-2287 and individual game tickets will be available for sale to the general public at a later date, if any remain, after the Cup Pass sales window has ended.