Smoke Will Be Visible At Two Will County Forest Preserves Today
By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 9:39 AM
Prescribed-burning-Rock-Run-Preserve-Chris-Cheng-March-2019-Will County Forest Preserve picture

Prescribed burns are scheduled to take place today at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township and Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve in Romeoville. The burns could be postponed if weather conditions change and are not conducive for this activity.

Residents living within a half-mile of a burn site are notified at the beginning of burn season via postcards and the night before a scheduled burn through reverse 911 calls to landlines. Cell phones can be registered to receive reverse 911 calls through the Will County Emergency Management Agency.

For more information on prescribed burns, visit the Prescribed Burning Page at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois Consolidated Elections Underway ISP: “Alarming” Spike In Drivers Crashing Into Parked Squad Cars Illinois Bill Would Bar Colleges From Asking About Criminal History Lawsuit By Illinois Men Says Opioid Manufacturers Targeted Veterans Fire Destroys Nettle Creek Club House Illinois State Police Arrest Man for Sex Offense
Comments