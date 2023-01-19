SNAP Benefits To Drop To March

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments ahead of the federal change, while Illinois will sustain benefits through February. With the end of emergency benefits, SNAP participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from 95 to 250-dollars per person per month.