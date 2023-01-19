1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

SNAP Benefits To Drop To March

January 19, 2023 12:31PM CST
Share
SNAP Benefits To Drop To March
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments ahead of the federal change, while Illinois will sustain benefits through February. With the end of emergency benefits, SNAP participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from 95 to 250-dollars per person per month.

Popular Posts

1

Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round
2

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
3

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
4

Joliet's Olive Garden Taking Shape
5

New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School

Recent Posts