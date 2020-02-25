Southern Illinois University Poll Puts Sanders Ahead Of The Democratic Field Leading Up To March Primary
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A new poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading the Democratic field ahead of Illinois state primary in March. The Simon Poll out of Southern Illinois University shows Sanders favored by 22 percent of likely Democratic voters. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is not too far behind Sanders with 17 percent of the vote. The Illinois state primary is Tuesday March 17th.