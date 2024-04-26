Southwest Airlines Considering Changes To Its Quirky Boarding And Seating Practices

DALLAS (AP) — Get ready for changes in boarding and seating at Southwest Airlines.

The airline says it’s studying possible changes as it looks for new sources of revenue.

Airline officials said this week they won’t have anything to announce until September, and that’s leading to lots of speculation about whether Southwest might ditch things like picking your own seat after you board the plane.

CEO Robert Jordan says the airline is studying customer preferences, which might be changing as flights get more full these days.

Jordan says any changes must generate new revenue and can’t slow down flights.