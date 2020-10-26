State Attempts To Get Illinois Residents To Gain From Earned Income Tax Credit
The state is launching an effort to get more taxpayers to take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit. Department of Revenue spokesperson Sam Salustro says the plan targets over 22-thousand people in Illinois who qualify, but did not claim the credit. He added that most households are eligible for both state and federal Earned Income Tax Credit if they earn less than 56-thousand dollars. Families can get up to 65-hundred dollars for the federal credit and eleven-hundred for the Illinois credit.