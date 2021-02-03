      Breaking News
State Health Department Reminds Public Of Vaccination Process

Feb 3, 2021 @ 4:00pm
The Illinois Department of Health is reminding those who are going through the COVID-19 vaccination process to be patient. State Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says you won’t reach maximum protection against the virus until 10 to 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine. She adds that the good news is the vaccine is 95 percent effective. That compares to the flu vaccine which is usually 40 to 50 percent effective.

